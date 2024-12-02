Forwardly launches Pay by Credit Card

Allowing clients to pay by credit card is crucial for small businesses. With Pay by Credit Card, Forwardly customers can pay business bills to vendors and contractors with no monthly fee. Credit cards offer rewards, fraud protection, and better cash flow management. By facilitating this type of payments, Forwardly helps small businesses meet client preferences, increase satisfaction, and reduce overdue invoices.











Officials from Forwardly said their mission is to provide small businesses with the tools they need to succeed financially. In addition to faster payment options such as instant payments and same-day ACH, they are happy to introduce credit card payments, further increasing the financial flexibility available to SMEs





Key features of Pay by Credit Card:

Seamless Payments: Users can make their clients’ and vendors' payment experience even better with one-click invoice or bill payments to settle due invoices or bills.

Complete Card Acceptance: Forwardly is proud to extend support for all major credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover, providing users with a wide range of payment options;

Robust Security Measures: Forwardly ensures the secure storage of credit card information, safeguards sensitive data, and provides peace of mind to users;

Improved Team Collaboration: Forwardly enables businesses to add unlimited team members and establish bill approval workflows at no cost;

Integration Capabilities: Forwardly seamlessly integrates with industry-leading accounting software such as QuickBooks Online and Xero, facilitating seamless data sync and efficient management of financial data.

Existing and new Forwardly users are invited to begin accepting card payments for their small businesses now. The onboarding process takes only five minutes and can be completed on the company's website.





What does Forwardly do?

Forwardly, a business payment solution, revolutionises how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform enables small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. Businesses and accountants also gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees.