Fortumo, Tri Indonesia launch direct carrier billing in Indonesia

The subscribers of Tri will now be able to make online payments with merchants using Fortumo by charging payments to their mobile phone credit.



Direct carrier billing allows users to make payments over a data connection by confirming purchases with one click on their phone. Payments are processed without any additional information required from the mobile user which provides a significant conversion improvement compared to any other online payment method.



Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by app stores (Google Play, Windows Phone Store), digital media companies (Sony, Hooq, Gaana) and game developers (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Rovio).

In recent news, Fortumo has announced direct carrier billing partnerships with Reliance Communications in India.