Fortumo to bring mobile operator billing to OpenIAB

The OpenIAB initiative aims to create a unified billing solution for approximately thirty Android marketplaces. OpenIAB currently supports billing for Google Play, Amazon App Store, Samsung Apps, T-Store and Yandex Store. Fortumo’s mobile operator billing is set to become available in any participating app store that has implemented OpenIAB billing. Each developer is set to be able to select in which countries and marketplaces they want to use mobile operator billing. Fortumo is also the official in-app purchasing provider for NOOK Apps.

Founded in 2007, Fortumo provides merchants with mobile payments in 79 countries worldwide. Users pay with their mobile phone and purchases are charged to their mobile phone bill. Fortumo mobile payments are cross-platform on desktop, in mobile web and HTML5 apps. Fortumo is backed by Intel Capital and Greycroft Partners and has offices in Estonia, San Francisco, Beijing and New Delhi. Fortumo direct carrier billing payments currently cover 2.5 billion

In recent news, Fortumo has entered a direct carrier billing partnership with Smart Communications, a mobile operator in the Philippines that is set to allow its subscribers to pay for games via their phone.