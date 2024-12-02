Fortumo, Telenor launch direct carrier billing in Pakistan

Around 35 million subscribers of Telenor Pakistan are now able to make online payments by charging purchases to their phone bill. Fortumo is also set to start powering in-app purchasing for Telenor App Store.

Telenor has also implemented Fortumo in-app purchasing in its Telenor App Store which features games from developers like Gameloft, GLU Mobile and Creative Mobile.

Fortumo features payment connectivity with approximately 300 mobile operators in 80 countries, including a number of direct carrier billing partnerships. Mobile billing is available for approximately 4 billion mobile users worldwide without a need to register or have a credit card.

Telenor Pakistan is a provider of telecommunication services in Pakistan since 2005. It has 35 million subscribers, around 2800 employees and a nationwide network covering approximately 8,000 cities. It holds a majority share in Tameer Micro Finance Bank.

In recent news, game development and distribution platform TreSensa had entered a partnership with Fortumo to bring in-app purchasing using carrier billing to TreSensa’s gaming network.