Fortumo teams up with UCWeb on mobile payments

The partnership is set to enable access to a range of audience for 9Game. On the other hand, developers publishing games on 9Game can now collect revenue from up to 83 countries.

9Game has published over 80,000 apps and is currently serving 200 million downloads per month.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.1 billion users of 46 different mobile operators in 13 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers approximately 300 mobile operators in 83 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution.

In recent news, Fortumo has been selected by Chinese digital entertainment company Changyou as a billing partner for its Mobogenie app store.