Fortumo, Smart partner for mobile games payments

Fortumo, who provides billing for global game developers such as Rovio, Electronic Arts and Gameloft, is set to make its games portfolio also available for Smart’s game store, GameX.

Founded in 2007, Fortumo provides merchants with mobile payments in 79 countries worldwide. Users pay with their mobile phone and purchases are charged to their mobile phone bill. Fortumo mobile payments are cross-platform on desktop, in mobile web and HTML5 apps. Fortumo is backed by Intel Capital and Greycroft Partners and has offices in Estonia, San Francisco, Beijing and New Delhi. Fortumo direct carrier billing payments currently cover 2.5 billion

Smart Communications is a Philippine-based wireless services provider with 56.6 million subscribers on its GSM network as of end-September 2013. Smart has introduced wireless offerings such as Smart Money, Smart Load, Smart Padala and the Netphone. Smart offers 3G, HSPA+ and LTE services while its satellite service Smart Link provides communications to the global maritime industry.

In recent news, Fortumo has entered a direct carrier billing agreement with Asian telecommunications operator SingTel.