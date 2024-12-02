Fortumo rolls out payment solution for digital publishers

The solution charges users through their SIM card and aims to give publishers the tools they need to streamline their paywalls.

PayRead is integrated with 350 mobile operators whose users can access digital publications through their mobile account identity. When the reader wants to pay for digital content, the same account is used for recurring payments, contributions, enabling metered access and purchasing individual articles.

Readers do not have to log into any separate accounts, download a payment app or share their personal details: the registration and payment are instead completed through a PIN verification sent by the mobile operator.

The integration with PayRead gives digital publishers global reach and a native flow for all platforms (web, mobile web, and apps) with the user flow white-labelled. The solution also gives publishers access to its Messaging API to communicate with users for transactional and marketing purposes as well as its Reporting API for integrating of transaction data into existing business intelligence tools.