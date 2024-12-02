Fortumo rolls out messaging platform for direct carrier billing

Merchants will now be able to reach consumers through messaging in more than 100 countries. Through the platform, merchants will benefit from a global communication channel to their customers for authentication (2FA), payment notifications and reminders as well as promotional messaging. The key features of the Messaging Platform include turnkey launch capability of worldwide SMS messaging, direct connectivity to carriers for deliverability, pay-as-you-go model with no fixed budget or upfront payments required.

The company’s direct carrier billing platform is used by Google Play, Spotify, iflix, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana, EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin and thousands of other digital content providers. One integration with the platform enables digital merchants to collect payments from subscribers of more than 350 mobile operators.