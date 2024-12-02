Fortumo rolls out bundling solution for Orange, Amazon Prime

The bundling solution was delivered to Amazon through Fortumo’s Trident Bundling Platform, which allows mobile operators, Pay TV, and broadband providers to launch promotional offers with external digital services.

The Trident Bundling Platform enables telcos with access to a content portfolio pre-integrated with multiple digital merchants, support for mobile data provisioning, discounts and free trial offers, backend for managing user authentications, validations, entitlement and activation, and real-time analytics on bundling performance and reconciliation.

Currently, over 10 million telco customers can access Amazon Prime for 12 or 24 months courtesy of Orange, as part of Orange Love packages.