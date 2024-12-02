Fortumo partners Smartfren to launch direct carrier billing in Indonesia

The partnership enables 12.5 million subscribers of Smartfren to make online payments without the need for a credit card by charging payments to their mobile account.

Out of 250 million Indonesians, only 5 million have a credit card, according to the World Bank. At the same time, there are more than 65 million smartphone users in the country. This means that while most people have access to online content, 9 out of 10 people are unable to pay for it. Carrier billing resolves this problem for merchants, enabling any mobile phone owner (both prepaid and postpaid) to charge payments to their mobile phone bill.

In recent news from the region, Fortumo announced a partnership with Globe in the Philippines and Tri in Indonesia. Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by leading app stores (Google Play, Windows Phone Store), digital media companies (Spotify, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana) and gaming companies (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, Rovio). To enable global carrier billing for these merchants, Fortumo has partnered with more than 350 mobile operators across the world.