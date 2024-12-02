Fortumo partners Globe to enhance direct carrier billing service

This partnership will enable over 52 million Globe customers to use their mobile phones to make payments in app stores, as well as for digital services and games.

In the Philippines, only 3% of Filipinos have access to a credit card while smartphone penetration has reached 40% and is forecasted to grow to 70 % by 2018. With Fortumo and Globe, more people will be able to make payments online through carrier billing compared to bank-based payments.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by app stores such as Google Play and Windows Phone Store, Asian providers, including Sony, HOOQ and Gaana, as well as game developers and device manufacturers like UCWeb (Alibaba), Tencent and Huawei. Fortumo’s platform is also open to any local app developer to integrate and launch carrier billing services regionally or globally.

In addition to digital content, Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform also supports payment processing for financial services, such as topping up virtual credit cards or wallets.

Previously, Fortumo has launched direct carrier billing with other mobile operators in the Philippines. The newly formed partnership with Globe means Fortumo covers 100% of the mobile subscriber base in the country. In the Asia Pacific region, Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is available in 17 countries to more than 1.6 billion mobile users.