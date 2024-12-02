Fortumo opens up hub in Singapore

The new office will serve as a hub to maintain Fortumo’s growth in the South-East Asian region. Fortumos Singapore hub will be headed by Siddharth Sahi, an industry veteran with more than 10 years of experience in the telecom industry at Airtel, Idea and Bubbly.

In addition to Singapore, the company also has Asian offices in China (Beijing, Shanghai) and India (Delhi, Mumbai). Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.1 billion users of 46 different mobile operators in 12 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand & Vietnam). Fortumo also operates the only Western mobile payment solution available in China. Globally, Fortumo covers around 300 mobile operators in 81 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution. Fortumo’s platform is equally suitable for billing to individual merchants such as Rovio, Gameloft, GLU Mobile & EA Mobile as well as for app store operators like Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

Fortumo has recently announced several partnerships in Asia, including partnering with Telenor Pakistan and Turkcell for direct carrier billing and launching a physical goods store using carrier billing in Singapore with Rovio and SingTel.