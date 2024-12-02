Fortumo, OLX launch direct carrier billing in Poland

Consumers in Poland can now increase the visibility of their ads by charging the payment to their mobile operator bill. The option to pay with carrier billing is available for all 38 million subscribers of Play, Orange, Plus, and T-Mobile in Poland.

On the OLX platform, consumers in Poland are provided with features such as highlighted ads and personalised pages. When paying for these features with carrier billing, consumers need to enter their phone number and confirm the payment with an SMS-based PIN code. Compared to credit card payments, carrier billing provides a streamlined checkout flow, as users do not need to enter any personal data during the payment process.

Earlier in 2019, Fortumo and Smule have launched a direct carrier billing partnership to allow users to pay for their Smule VIP account by charging the purchase to their mobile phone bill.