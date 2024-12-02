Fortumo, NOW! Innovations partner for direct carrier billing services

NOW! Innovations is set to start providing payments for mobile parking, EV charging and other services, through Fortumos direct carrier billing solution, available in the number of European and Asian countries and in the US. As a result of the partnership, interested municipalities, parking and EV charging network operators as well as NOW! customers are set to be able to add mobile operator billing as an additional option for accepting payments from users.

Fortumos system works via carrier billing, wherein customers pay for digital goods via their mobile billing plans with their mobile operators. This system does not require the users to have a credit card.

Fortumo features payment connectivity with approximately 300 mobile operators in 80 countries, including a number of direct carrier billing partnerships. Mobile billing is available for approximately 4 billion mobile users worldwide without a need to register or have a credit card.

NOW! Innovations is a global SaaS provider of mobile payment, billing and management solutions for parking, EV charging and other mobility services, operating on 3 continents and in 8 countries. The company has developed a platform for parking, electric vehicle charging and other mobility services.

