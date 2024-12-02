Fortumo launches subscription billing for Windows Phone, Windows 8

Following the launch, developers building apps for Microsoft platforms can expand their subscription payment coverage by enabling carrier billing for users without credit cards in 83 markets.

Fortumo is currently in the process of rolling out subscriptions country-by-country. Initially, developers can start using recurring billing through mobile payments in 20 countries, among them Brazil, France, United Kingdom, Sweden, Romania, India and others.

Fortumo’s carrier billing solution is used by approximately 300 developers on Microsoft platforms, including game studios like Game Insight, Joybits, Creative Mobile, Games2win, Octro, Happy Elements and Boyaa.

Fortumo provides an in-app purchasing SDK for Windows and Windows Phone apps that requires the user to have a mobile phone to complete payments, no additional registration or credit card being required.

Fortumo features payment connectivity with approximately 350 mobile operators in 80 countries, including a number of direct carrier billing partnerships. Mobile billing is available for approximately 4 billion mobile users worldwide without a need to register or have a credit card.

In recent news, Fortumo has signed direct carrier billing partnerships with global smartphone manufacturers Oppo Electronics and Gionee.