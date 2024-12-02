Fortumo launches mobile payments in Kenya with Safaricom

Thanks to the partnership, more than 18 million Safaricom customers from Kenya are set to be able to make payments online and inside mobile apps by charging purchases to their mobile phone bill.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.1 billion users of 46 different mobile operators in 13 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers approximately 300 mobile operators in 83 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution.

In addition to working with digital content merchants, Fortumo has also partnered with OEMs like ZTE, Gionee and Oppo who produce smartphones for emerging markets.

In recent news, Fortumo has partnered with 9Game, the gaming operation of mobile internet and services provider UCWeb, on mobile payment solutions.