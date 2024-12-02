Fortumo launches direct carrier billing with SingTel

Direct carrier billing lets users make payments over a data connection by confirming payments with a click on their phone.

Founded in 2007, Fortumo provides merchants with mobile payments in 79 countries worldwide. Users pay with their mobile phone and purchases are charged to their mobile phone bill. Fortumo mobile payments are cross-platform on desktop, in mobile web and HTML5 apps. Fortumo is backed by Intel Capital and Greycroft Partners and has offices in Estonia, San Francisco, Beijing and New Delhi.

Fortumo has previously entered direct carrier billing partnerships with China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom in Asia and with Telefónica, Telenor, Swisscom and Kyivstar in other parts of the world. Fortumo direct carrier billing payments currently cover 2.5 billion users.

SingTel is a communications group providing a portfolio of services including voice and data solutions over fixed, wireless and internet platforms as well as infocomm technology and pay TV. The Group has presence in Asia and Africa with 462 million mobile customers in 26 countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand.

In recent news, global provider of mobile payment services mopay, has inked an agreement with SingTel.