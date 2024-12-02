Fortumo launches direct carrier billing for Turkcell AppMarket

Following the partnership, Android developers can earn revenue with Fortumo’s one-click direct payment solution from 35 million Turkcell customers.

Turkcell launched its AppMarket app store in late 2008 to give content support for java and android mobile handsets and tablets. AppMarket encourages both Turkish and global developers to develop mobile applications. Turkcell AppMarket is managed by Turkish mobile entertainment company Basari Mobile.

A number of developers, including Gameloft, GLU Mobile, EA Mobile, Rovio and Creative Mobile, are already using Fortumo in-app purchasing in their Android and Windows Phone apps.

Fortumo has previously announced partnerships with NOOK, Telenor and SlideME as well as with a number of Chinese appstores for providing an in-app purchasing solution for developers in these stores. Fortumo solution enables developers to collect payments from many stores through just one SDK integration. Fortumo also works with device manufacturers like ZTE to preload developer apps into smartphones and tablets.

In recent news, Fortumo has partnered with Games2Win, an Indian mobile gaming company, to provide in-app purchasing in mobile games using carrier billing.