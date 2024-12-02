Fortumo launches carrier billing solution for Kinguin, Orange

HDCB is payments solutions designed by Fortumo that allows merchants to collect payments from their users. The product is linked with several mobile operator APIs, used by other digital merchant such as Google or Spotify. This allows merchants to launch direct carrier billing for their customer, without having to negotiate a launch with every carrier separately.

By using the HDCB product, Kinguin can collect payments from its clients using carrier billing, which includes dynamic prices and automated refunds. Orange will also promote the new payments solutions to gamers.

Carrier billing allows clients to make purchases using only their mobile phone number. This method is popular in Poland, where only 17% of the population has a credit card, according to a statement from Kinguin. Furthermore, the user’s bank information and other personal data is not sent during the checkout process.