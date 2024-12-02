Fortumo launches carrier billing SDK for offline payments in app stores

The new SDK can process payments even when users are not connected to the internet. Fortumo’s patented in-app purchasing SDK is a payment solution for alternative Android app stores. Fortumo has established partnerships with number of alternative Android app stores, including device manufacturers (NOOK, ZTE, Oppo, Gionee), mobile operators (Telenor, Turkcell, Kyivstar) and third-party app store operators (Mobogenie, UCWeb, SlideME and others). For developers using Unity, Corona, Marmalade and OpenIAB, Fortumo has created custom versions of the SDK for enhanced integration.

Android app stores can use Fortumo to onboard entertainment and gaming content for its subscribers, as has for example been done by Turkcell in Turkey and Telenor in Pakistan. A number of developers, including Gameloft, GLU Mobile, EA Mobile, Rovio and Creative Mobile, are already using Fortumo in-app purchasing in their mobile apps on alternative Android app stores as well as Windows Phone Store and Windows 8 Store.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.1 billion users of 46 different mobile operators in 13 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers approximately 300 mobile operators in 83 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution.

In recent news, Fortumo has teamed up with mobile network operator Safaricom to launch carrier billing in Kenya for digital content merchants.