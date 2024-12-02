Fortumo inks direct carrier billing deals with Oppo Electronics, Gionee

As part of these partnerships, Fortumo’s direct carrier billing solution is set to be implemented for payments in the manufacturers’ app stores and Fortumo’s app catalogue becomes available for device preloads.

Fortumo’s app catalogue - which will become available to Gionee for preloads - includes apps and games from Gameloft, GLU Mobile, Creative Mobile, Rovio, Zeptolab, EA Mobile, Boyaa, Herocraft and Floor84 Studios among others.

Gionee and Oppo are among a new wave of Asian smartphone manufacturers. In total, they produce and ship approximately 60 million smartphones annually that reach end-users in emerging markets such as South-East Asia, Africa and India.

Fortumo features payment connectivity with approximately 350 mobile operators in 80 countries, including a number of direct carrier billing partnerships. Mobile billing is available for approximately 4 billion mobile users worldwide without a need to register or have a credit card.

In recent news, Fortumo has unveiled the opening of an office in Singapore.