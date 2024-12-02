Fortumo, iflix partner to enable direct carrier billing

The service is available in Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thaliand, where 620 million people can pay for video streaming using their airtime balance or monthly phone bill.

Market research by Fortumo shows that less than 10% of people in emerging markets own a credit card, whereas smartphone ownership is close to 40%. This makes direct carrier billing a preferred payment method in the regions with access to iflix’s services.

iflix has leveraged Fortumo’s Payments API to expand its payment reach across its Asian markets, allowing the company to roll out direct carrier billing for multiple mobile operators at once utilising Fortumo’s pre-existing integrations with the carriers. Advanced features of direct carrier billing such as free trials dynamic pricing and a branded payment flow will also become available.

For more information about Fortumo, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific mobile payments company database.