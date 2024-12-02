Fortumo enters agreement with Games2Win for in-app purchasing

With direct carrier billing users are enabled to make payments over a data connection by confirming payments with a single click on their phone.

According to the source, Fortumo mobile payments reach more than 443 million subscribers of mobile operators Vodafone, Idea and Airtel in India. Furthermore, Power Cricket T20 is the first game published by Games2Win on the Windows phone platform using Fortumo carrier billing.

Other game developers around the world, including Game Insight, Creative Mobile, Boyaa, Herocraft and Floor84 Studios, also use the Fortumo in-app purchasing SDK for Windows Phone.

In February 2013, Fortumo raised USD 10 million from Intel Capital and Greycroft Partners to make a foray into emerging markets.

In recent news, Fortumo and mobile operator Telenor Pakistan have jointly launched direct carrier billing in Pakistan.