Fortumo, Deutsche Telekom extend carrier billing partnership to Slovakia

Over 2 million subscribers can now make payments in app stores, games and for digital content by charging the purchases to their mobile phone bill. Slovakia is the second country where the companies have launched a payments partnership, having introduced carrier billing in Czech Republic in 2017

55% of Slovaks already have a smartphone, while only 17% own a credit card, meaning that the majority of people consuming online content are unable to make payments using traditional payment methods. Carrier billing enables any phone owner to purchase content by either charging it to their monthly phone bill or deducting it from their prepaid SIM card.

Fortumo provides carrier billing to app stores including Google Play, digital media providers including Spotify, iflix, Sony, HOOQ, Gaana and gaming companies like EA Mobile, Gameloft and Kinguin.