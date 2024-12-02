Fortumo, Deezer partner on direct carrier billing service

Deezer users with a Premium account or Family plan can have the plan charged to their mobile bill. This new payment option is currently available to Deezer users in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

According to the press release, less than 20% of people own a credit card in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. Smartphone ownership is above 60%, a large majority of the population having access to digital content. With Fortumo, any mobile phone owner can make online payments and charge the purchase either to their monthly phone bill or deduct it from their prepaid SIM card.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is also used by Google Play, Spotify, iflix, Sony, Schibsted, HOOQ, Gaana, EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, EasyPark and other merchants.