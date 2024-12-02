Fortumo connects Amazon with BSNL India

As part of the integration, BSNL will offer its subscribers one year of Amazon Prime in select plans.

According to data from Tefficient cited in the press release, India has a growing mobile industry with 303% growth in mobile data consumption over 2018. While smartphone penetration in the country is above 35%, only 3% of the adult population owns a credit card. Additional information on the country can be found from Fortumo’s recent market report.



Fortumo’s Trident Bundling Platform allows OTT companies to scale up partnerships with mobile operators, ISP-s, and TV service providers. Integration with the platform has to be completed only once. After that, Trident supports OTT companies with the following: