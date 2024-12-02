Fortumo, Cellcard to roll out direct carrier billing in Cambodia

The partnership will allow over 4 million Cellcard subscribers to pay for digital content by simply charging payments to their mobile phone bill.

More than 6 million Cambodians own a smartphone, however, only 5% of Cambodians own a bank card, making online payments inaccessible for a majority of people. Carrier billing provides an opportunity for both mobile operators and digital content merchants to grow their online payment reach in Cambodia through direct carrier billing.

Additionally, Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by leading app stores like Google Play and Windows Phone Store, digital media companies including Sony, Hooq, Gaana and game developers such as EA Mobile, Gameloft, Rovio. To enable global carrier billing for these merchants, Fortumo partners with more than 350 mobile operators across the world.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform allows users to make payments over a data connection by confirming purchases with one click on their phone. Payments are processed without any additional information required from the mobile user, which provides a significant conversion improvement compared to any other online payment method.

Meanwhile, Fortumo recently announced direct carrier billing partnerships with Reliance Communications in India, Zong in Pakistan and Viettel in Vietnam for payments on Google Play. In the Asia Pacific region, the company’s direct carrier billing platform is available to 1.5 billion consumers in 16 countries.