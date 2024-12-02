Fortumo adds bundling capabilities to PayRead

Publishers will be able to bundle their products with mobile operator postpaid and prepaid plans as well as with other digital service providers through PayRead.

Product bundling allows digital publishers to package their offers together with other companies’ services and incentivise users to sign up through promotional offers such as trials or discounted pricing. PayRead makes launching this type of partnerships scalable by managing the user authentication, entitlement, and billing processes. The platform is integrated with 350 mobile operators and digital service providers globally.

Digital service bundling is used in the music and video streaming industries, where companies use telco bundles to acquire new users. Telcos in return use bundle offers to upsell existing customers to premium service packs and convert prepaid subscribers to postpaid.