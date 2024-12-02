Fortress Identity, Visa collaborate for digital safety

As such, Fortress Identity incorporates voiceprints, active and passive biometrics, and phone codes to establish identity with a certain degree of certainty. At the same time, Visa’s mission is to connect the world through innovative, reliable, and secure digital payment network. Visa considers that multi-factor user authentication is critical in the interconnected commerce space, and that verifying the identity of people who attempt to access the network is key to reducing many types of fraud, including chargebacks.

Moreover, Fortress Identity will be also collaborating with Visa technology partners, such as payment platform provider YellowPepper, banking as a service (BaaS) platform company NovoPayment, and HST, an EMV vendor.