Fortress GB selects Wirecard for contactless stadium season ticket card

Fortress GB is partner to over sports teams and organizations from all over the world and provides technology that has powered the adoption of digital ticketing and the use of RFID/NFC technology in the sports and entertainment industries.

Fans can purchase the Season Ticket online or within the app, via the clubs’ existing integrated ticketing platform. Fans can choose to pay with the membership card and, in the future, they will also be able to use the smartphone app for contactless payments.

Fortress GB (FGB) is a provider of Customer Management Solutions for stadiums and entertainment venues. Since 2003, FGB has enabled some of the world’s leading stadiums, entertainment venues and sports teams to implement intelligent ticketing, access, loyalty and payment programs.

Wirecard is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. To find out more about Wirecard, visit our dedicated online payments company database.