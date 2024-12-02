The partnership will automate enrolment, provide faster cash collection, and seamless commerce through various channels. Fortis’ clients will benefit from digital offerings while Everyware’s customers will have access to Fortis’ payment commerce platform, creating a seamless and integrated solution for all partners and businesses.

Everyware’s officials stated that Fortis is now a fully integrated experience with Everyware, allowing their clients to enjoy the variety of payment options they support. Being encouraged to support payments in every channel and remove burdensome security requirements creates a convenient formula for their clients.

Everyware, a contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company, is leveraging Fortis technology to offer end-to-end acceptance solutions across expanded channels and segments. The two have enabled a seamless experience for enrolment and business intelligence, while integrating across payment options with full tokenization and extending digital solutions to the point of sale for card-present transactions. Everyware and Fortis are supporting payment devices to accept EMV, contactless, and emerging contactless payment tenders.