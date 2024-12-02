Fortis enters the UAE with POS and CRM for merchants



According to the official announcement, Fortis seeks to empower entrepreneurs to seamlessly manage offline and online transactions, streamline orders, implement personalised loyalty programs, and efficiently operate their businesses. The services are also tailored for small service and retail businesses.











Fortis is developed to connect merchants and customers to generate more revenue for merchants while providing an omnichannel experience to customers. Fortis POS and CRM solution offers a platform to serve customers both online and offline. The system accommodates various payment methods, allowing businesses to accept payments by cash, card or through convenient online links. Entrepreneurs are able to now expand their reach and sales through web stores or WhatsApp, providing a simplified shopping experience for customers.





Key features of Fortis POS and CRM:

Versatile payment options: let customers pay where and in the way that suits them. This could be through cash, card or online links;

Omnichannel sales: reach and serve customers both online through web stores or via WhatsApp, and offline in a store, service point or at home;

User-friendly and modern interface: Fortis aims to provide an easy-to-use solution with a friendly interface, catering specifically to small retail and service businesses;

Operation through web and android smartPOS: the system works online through web platforms and Android POS smart terminals;

Loyalty programs and memberships: introduce personalised loyalty programs and memberships to encourage customer retention and increase sales.

Appointment management: manage appointments to simplify the process of receiving a service;

Delivery kit: if a merchant needs, Fortis provides an Android-based Smart POS, with the capability to seamlessly accept payments.

Fortis accommodates retail outlets that conduct in-person sales and utilise courier services for deliveries. It's equally effective for points of sale that receive customer orders through platforms like Whatsapp/QR-menu, allowing customers the flexibility to either pick up items in-store or opt for delivery. Additionally, Fortis supports businesses with online bookings, ensuring a smooth process where payments for services and/or additional purchases are managed at the point of sale.







About Fortis and its recent expansion

Fortis is a provider of POS and CRM solutions, with the aim to empower SMBs worldwide to streamline their operations and enhance customer interactions. The company serves more than 8 million customers and about 30,000 merchants across various industries in other countries utilise its capabilities.