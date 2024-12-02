Fortis buys Payment Logistics to expand its payments offering

Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has a large breadth of partnerships that process a significant volume of transactions across thousands of businesses on an annual basis. The team has created partnerships with developers, software providers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to overcome payment integration challenges and deliver strategies that maximise the return on investment in commerce solutions.

The teams will work quickly to unify the two platforms, expanding offerings for all clients and partners while continuing to deliver segment specific experiences that both organisations are known for, further solidifying Fortis' position as the leader in embedded payments for software providers in North America. As part of Fortis, the Payment Logistics’ team will continue to innovate and offer payment solutions tailored to the specialty retail and hospitality markets with the power of Fortis' enablement, payment facilitation, and engagement engine.











Officials from Fortis stated that the relationships, technologies, and creative innovations the Payment Logistics team has built are a win for all of them. This acquisition strengthens their existing tools and infrastructure at Fortis, enabling them to amplify their tech stack for software partners and extend their suite of popular integrations for businesses. Additionally, it improves the ability to enhance the merchant and customer experience with embedded payments.

With a growing product portfolio and market reach, Fortis is quickly becoming the payment solution of choice for software companies and business leaders who want to make commerce a competitive advantage. This latest acquisition will provide all of Fortis' partners and clients with a new array of embedded payment options.





What does Fortis do?

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners.





More information about Payment Logistics

Founded in 2003, Payment Logistics is a full-service payment technology company that specialises in helping middle-market companies implement and calibrate the PayOps framework in their business. PayOps is a business framework that leverages modern embedded payment technology to reduce friction in commerce, implement payments best practices, streamline related back-office functions, and drive digital customer engagement.