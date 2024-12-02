Fortinet acquires threat analytics company ZoneFox

The acquisition is meant to combine Fortinet’s integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, and their existing endpoint and SIEM security offerings with the Scotland-based company’s threat-hunting technology. The goal is to provide the customers with an integrated approach to defend against insider threats, eliminate network blind spots, and protect the expanding attack surface with automation and machine learning.

Customers will be provided with:

• Visibility into endpoints and associated data flow and user behavior, both on and off the network

• Machine learning capabilities able to distill billions of events per day into threat leads to alert users of suspicious activities

• A cloud-based architecture that captures essential data around five core factors - user, device, resource, process, and behavior

• Full forensics timeline recording of information, combined with a simple search interface that helps analysts determine the actions needed to boost a company’s security posture

• A zero-configuration agent whose solution can scale up to support over 10,000 agents without performance loss

• Out-of-the-box support for GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA and PCI DSS, with “ready-to-go” policies

The integration of ZoneFox’s machine learning-based threat-hunting technology will complement FortiClient endpoint security to provide endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. It will also extend FortiSIEM with additional user entity behavior analytics (UEBA) features, both on-premises and in the cloud.