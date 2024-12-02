Forter unveils its PSD2 solution for merchants

Forter expanded their solution to cover any type of interaction between the digital buyer and the retailer. The company is replacing and removing the online fraud complexity away from retailers, offering them a solution that reviews all online transactions regardless of how they are made. Also, despite the fast-paced growth in online retail sales, checkout conversions and cart abandonment are still a huge problem for many retailers across the globe. Forter’s goal is to reduce friction and increase acceptance, while keeping fraud way lower than what retailers had experienced before.

Forter PSD2 Solution for merchants facilitates PSD2 compliance to offer merchants fraud prevention tools. Moreover, real-time assessment of the risk associated with each transaction will allow Forter to detect any potential fraudulent activity before it even occurs.

Beginning 14 September 2019, PSD2 will require merchants to authenticate all online transactions with the European Economic Area using Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). However, the Forter PSD2 solution for merchants also provides SCA when authentication is required. It will also immediately block any suspicious activity before a transaction is processed. Further, with the Forter solution, retailers will be given the ability to route every transaction in real-time regardless of the processor used while staying fully PSD2 compliant.