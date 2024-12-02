Forte Payment Systems launches Forte Checkout online payment platform

Forte Checkout can also be configured to operate in e-wallet mode, enabling customers to save their address and payment information for a streamlined checkout process when making future payments.

Other features of the Forte Checkout include:

• Authentication

• UX control

• Swipe support

• Tokenization

Forte Payment Systems was founded in 1998 and it offers merchants payment solutions, including credit card and debit card processing, ACH/e-cheque origination, cheque verification and fraud prevention.

In recent news, Forte Payment Systems has launched a new mobile app dubbed Slyde that allows merchants to turn their smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices into a point of sale terminal which allows for credit card, debit card and cheque acceptance on the go.