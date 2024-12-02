Formosa Financial partners with BitGo for custodial services

Formosa Financial, the financial services platform for managing digital assets, aims to solve issues faced in the blockchain industry, by creating a single point of access to custodial, brokerage, and risk management tools for digital assets.

BitGo focuses in institutional-grade cryptocurrency security and combines technical experience and regulatory compliance surrounding issues in digital asset custody. Their custodial services are trusted by blockchain companies and financial institutions, such as Ripple, Bitstamp, SBI Holdings, CME Group, and The Royal Mint.

As BitGos multi-signature wallets and custody solutions are integrated into the Formosa Financial platform, FF clients will have access to the security, broad currency support, and configurable policy controls. This service paired with Formosa Financials other offerings, such as liquidity-pooling prime brokerage services and interest-bearing products will enable clients to focus on their core strengths by facilitating their treasury management system.