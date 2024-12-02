Former PayPal Chair joins IP Payments

Bonnie brings extensive experience gained across the payments industry while being well regarded by both business and government communities.

Over a 23 year period, Bonnie held various international management roles at Time Warner and most recently held the position of Chair at eBay subsidiary, PayPal Australia, for six years. As well as this she has extensive corporate governance experience having acted on over 14 boards, was awarded an Officer in the Order of Australia (AO) and in 2009 was knighted by Pope Benedict XVI for contributions to the Catholic Church. She has also held positions in the not-for-profit sector, making her well versed across many industries including insurance, retail, events, funds management and defence.

IP Payments has over ten years’ experience in the cash flow improvement and PCI compliance markets, emerging as a provider of revenue management solutions with the provision of three core functionalities: payment processing solutions (payment gateways), secure credit card storage solutions (IP PCI) and accounts receivables automation solutions (SIPP).