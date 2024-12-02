Former LoopPay executive Brian Reaves joins payworks as head of business

Brian Reaves will be responsible for driving global growth to further strengthen the company’s position as a provider of mPOS technology for payment providers.

Previously, Brian Reaves was a founding member of LoopPay where he acted as President International charged with expanding the Loop’s service beyond the US. LoopPay, recently sold to Samsung, was the third payment startup in which Brian has been involved including Transfer To, acquired by Ingenico, and the social payments company Fastacash. He joins payworks from BBPOS, a hardware manufacturer for mPOS devices, where he was the Chief Strategy Officer, subsequently becoming an Advisor to the founder of the company. Brian has more than twenty years of management experience in telecom, payments and technology including senior management positions with US West International, MediaOne, Sprint Cellular, Millicom International Cellular and Celtel International.

payworks provides a point-of-sale platform for developers enabling merchant service providers to build payment functionality into their mobile applications. The software development tools of payworks enable developers to build mobile solutions for face-to-face payments with Chip-and-PIN card readers as well as solutions for shoppers to pay with their phones via in-app payments and wallets. payworks provides its platform in a Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) model.

In March 2015, payworks launched an NFC-enabled payment terminal, helping developers to accept card payments in their mobile applications for the point-of-sale (POS).