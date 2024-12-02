Former Apple executive gets back in the game with ecommerce startup

Slated to launch in 2015, Enjoy will enable customers who start their shopping online to connect with a product before making a decision. Although specific details about the service have not been disclosed, Johnson said Enjoy will help customers make informed choices. The strategy is similar to the try before you buy policy that has seen success with Apple Stores at a global level, the same source indicates.

Joining Johnson at Enjoy are 2 former Apple representatives, namely Jerry McDougal, who was a VP of Retail in Cupertino, and Tom Suiter, a creative director noted for his work on the iMac campaign.

Enjoy has already raised USD 30 million in venture capital from the likes of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Oak Investment Partners and Andreessen Horowitz.