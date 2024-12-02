Form3, Starling Bank partner for real-time payments

This new service is available for banks and fintechs that aim to offer their customers a real-time experience. Standardised on-boarding and Form3s internet based API allow customers to go live with a real-time full agency banking service within six weeks.

The partnership will enable a real-time payment processing service available 24x7x365. Customers benefit from individual payments in out of up to GBP 250,000, their own sort code, fully addressable UK account numbers and IBANs for their end customers, and automated payment workflows which reduce development effort to a simple API integration.