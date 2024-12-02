Form3, BPC partner for cloud-based payments processing solution

The new solution will cover origination, processing, clearing and settlement. The partnership has already delivered UK Faster Payments, CHAPS, BACs, and SEPA services to a payments provider.

The partnership aligns within BPC’s CloudIT strategy, which is BPC’s Payments as a Service offering. It enables customers who do not want to invest in infrastructure and other resources to deploy their required market solutions.

According to the press release, BPC’s portfolio of systems and clients complements the Form3 platform in meeting demand for instant payments through a single API. Customers looking for a fully managed end-to-end payments solution can link both services in one market offering.