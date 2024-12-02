ForgeRock rolls out technical sandbox for Open Banking testing

The identity management company offers a reference bank implementation and directory, providing a technical sandbox for organizations looking to build and test Open Banking/PSD2 APIs. The test platform has been acknowledged and celebrated by the team at UK Open Banking, the Implementation Entity set up by the UK Governments Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in 2016, to deliver Open Banking.

The ForgeRock Open Banking Directory is a fully compliant directory sandbox with the same functionality as the central directory, but it is immediately accessible for development teams to gain instant access to the APIs in parallel with the formal FCA registration process.

Furthermore, the ForgeRock development team has created an Open Banking Technical Solution Guide on the directory.