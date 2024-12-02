ForgeRock launches Sandbox-as-a-Service for PSD2 compliance

The sandbox is already in production for several European banks that provide apps and services to more than 35 million consumers. The ForgeRock Sandbox is fully compliant with Open Banking and PSD2, and meets the agreed standard for testing the functionality of Account Information Service Providers (AISPs) and Payment Initiation Service Providers (PISPs).

Developers and architects can gain access to test the public version of the ForgeRock Open Banking Sandbox, which supports the components that application developers require when testing consent, onboarding and access, including: Account and Transaction API: the endpoint requests and responses for account requests; Payment Initiation API: the endpoint requests and responses for payment requests, and Security Profile: the security standards that underpin the APIs.