ForgeRock announces Open Banking and PSD2 Accelerators

The Accelerators are aimed at reducing time, cost, complexity and risk of implementation errors in making APIs secure and building a fit for purpose, robust and scalable Open Banking infrastructure.

ForgeRock’s Accelerators include reference architectures, configuration, code and documentation of API security, and cover the key use cases to meet the requirements for the UK Open Banking Standard. They include a ‘mock bank’ so customers can install the accelerators standalone and immediately test. The Accelerators also comply with the Open Banking OIDC security conformance test suite.

ForgeRock is the digital identity management company transforming the way organisations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy etc), and leverage the Internet-of-Things. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by global venture capital companies Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital, and KKR.