Ford signs five-year agreement with Stripe for online payments

Following the agreement, American Stripe would serve as the main payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across Europe and North America, in an attempt to improve digital and ecommerce experience for customers looking for a new vehicle.

The partnership implies both companies working on building a new online payments infrastructure, using tools like Stripe Connect that allows businesses to create a platform to facilitate purchases and payments between sellers and third-party buyers.

Currently Ford has in-house developed online payment capabilities but outsourcing the project to Stripe will allow the vehicle company to focus on other areas such as electrified vehicles and connected vehicle services.

Stripe’s new technology is expected to roll out on Ford’s website platform in the second half of 2022, starting in North America.