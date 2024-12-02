Foot Locker invests USD 100 mln in sneaker reseller marketplace GOAT

GOAT began as an app for the buying and selling of collectible sneakers. Currently, GOAT has more than 11 million users and its supply has also grown to 750,000 sneaker listings.

This investment is one of the largest to date made by a retailer into the secondary sneaker market. Moreover, it brings GOAT’s total raised investment to USD 197.6 million since its launch, in 2015.

The move will allow Foot Locker to tap into the secondary sneaker market and it will help GOAT expand in the US and abroad.