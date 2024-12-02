This partnership will encompass online, mobile, and digital wallets, establishing Fiserv as foodpanda's primary acquirer in Singapore and Hong Kong.

According to the press release, the demand for online delivery services in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% from 2024 to 2029. Considering this anticipated market expansion, foodpanda has pursued a comprehensive ecommerce payments processor with a proven track record to support its plans for growth across various markets.