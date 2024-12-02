foodpanda raises USD 60 million in new funding round

foodpanda/hellofood has raised over USD 100 million since its launch in 2012 and, more recently, it has acquired the food delivery company Delivery Club.

The marketplace helps restaurants increase delivery sales through online and mobile platforms, and provides them with technology and analytics. Customers can choose their favorite meal online, and foodpanda sends the order directly to the restaurant, which delivers the meal to the customer. The company has recently launched its mobile application available on major platforms.

In 2013, foodpanda secured more than USD 20 million in funding from Phenomen Ventures and Investment AB Kinnevik, and USD 8 million from iMENA Holdings. Another USD 20 million was collected in February 2014, from a group of investors, including Phenomen Ventures.

foodpanda, together with its affiliated brand hellofood and Delivery Club, is a global online food delivery marketplace, active in more than 40 countries on 5 continents.

The company enables restaurants to become visible in the online and mobile world and provides them with online technology.