Foodpanda raises USD 100 mln in funding

It has now raised over USD 310 million since its launch in 2012. Existing investors, among them Rocket Internet SE, also participated in the round, iamwire.com reports. As part of the deal, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners will join the Advisory Board of Foodpanda.

After acquiring key competitors in India, Mexico, Russia, Brazil, Eastern Europe and South-East Asia, the company will use the investment to expand Foodpanda’s last-mile delivery operations and further improve customer experience. It is operating in 40 countries across five continents, and is active in over 580 cities around the world, and partnering with over 60,000 restaurants. The company had acquired TastyKhana in November 2014 and JustEat.in in February, 2015.